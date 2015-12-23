FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Ciudadanos calls for pact with PP, Socialists
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 23, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Ciudadanos calls for pact with PP, Socialists

The leader of Spain's newcomer liberal party Ciudadanos Albert Rivera speaks during a news conference where he announced a call for a pact with the People's Party and the Socialists in Madrid, Spain, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of Spain’s newcomer liberal party Ciudadanos Albert Rivera on Wednesday called for a pact with the People’s Party and the Socialists to enable a stable government in Spain and protect the country from an independence move in Catalonia.

“We propose a pact between the PP and the PSOE so that nobody takes advantage of the weakness, uncertainty and instability to break up this country,” Rivera said during a conference in Madrid.

Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.