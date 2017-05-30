FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
May 30, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 3 months ago

Spain's Rajoy called to testify in corruption trial on July 26

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gestures as he attends a news conference at the end of Southern EU Countries summit at El Pardo Palace in Madrid, Spain, April 10, 2017.Juan Medina/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has been called to testify at a trial of members of his conservative People's Party (PP) on July 26 at a court outside Madrid, the High Court said on Tuesday.

The trial follows a long-running investigation into an alleged party slush fund, centered around allegations that public contracts were awarded in exchange for kickbacks. Business people and former PP members are among the defendants.

Rajoy has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the case but has been called as a witness. The prime minister, who is in his second term in power at the helm of a minority government, had asked to testify via video conference.

The court said Rajoy would have to appear in person.

Reporting by Paul Day and Sonya Dowsett, Writing by Sarah White

