a year ago
Spain's Rajoy says Socialist opposition could spark third election
#World News
August 2, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Spain's Rajoy says Socialist opposition could spark third election

Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) and Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez talk as they pose for the media before their meeting at Spanish parliament in Madrid, Spain August 2, 2016.Susana Vera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday that repeated opposition from the Socialists to his proposals to form a government would prolong the seven-month political stalemate and could prompt a third election.

Following two inconclusive elections in six months, Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez met with Rajoy earlier on Tuesday to discuss the deadlock. Sanchez maintained his party would vote against a conservative-led government in an eventual parliamentary confidence vote, however.

"With this 'no', the situation remains blocked and this takes us to a third election," Rajoy told a news conference, adding that commitments from the Socialists on various policy issues were also needed to form a stable government beyond just an investiture vote.

Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day

