Spain's Socialist leader hopes for confidence vote at beginning of March

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez said on Friday he hopes to have reached an agreement with other political parties on a coalition government by the end of the month and hold a parliamentary confidence vote at the beginning of March.
Sanchez made the comments after a half hour meeting with acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to discuss a possible pact between his center-right People’s Party and the Socialists.
