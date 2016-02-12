FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Socialist leader hopes for confidence vote at beginning of March
#World News
February 12, 2016 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Socialist leader hopes for confidence vote at beginning of March

Socialists' (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez arrives for a meeting with Startups associations in Madrid, Spain, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez said on Friday he hopes to have reached an agreement with other political parties on a coalition government by the end of the month and hold a parliamentary confidence vote at the beginning of March.

Sanchez made the comments after a half hour meeting with acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to discuss a possible pact between his center-right People’s Party and the Socialists.

Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Angus Berwick

