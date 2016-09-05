Taliban attack in Afghan capital Kabul kills at least 24
KABUL A Taliban suicide attack near the defence ministry in Kabul killed at least 24 people on Monday, including a number of senior security officials, and wounded 91 others, officials said.
MADRID The leader of Spain's Socialists said on Monday he wanted to pursue talks with other political parties - including newcomers Ciudadanos and Podemos - in order to find a solution to the country's eight-month political deadlock.
Acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, leader of the conservative People's Party, failed last week to win a parliamentary majority in a confidence vote to form a government, beginning a two-month period in which parties again can try to gather support for another bid.
"Let's begin a round of talks to see what solution we find among all of Rajoy's failures," Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez told a news conference. He reiterated his opposition to Rajoy, who his party voted against last week, but added he wanted to talk to the PP too.
Sanchez tried to form a government with the anti-austerity Podemos and the centrist Ciudadanos in March but failed due to deep divisions between the parties. If the two-month period ends without an agreement, new elections will be called for December.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick, Editing by Sarah White)
HANGZHOU, China Leaders from the world's top economies broadly agreed at a summit in China on Monday to coordinate macroeconomic policies and oppose protectionism, but few concrete proposals emerged to meet growing challenges to globalisation and free trade.
SEOUL North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Monday, South Korea's military said, as the leaders of the Group of 20 major economies held a summit in China, the North's main diplomatic ally.