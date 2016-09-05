MADRID The leader of Spain's Socialists said on Monday he wanted to pursue talks with other political parties - including newcomers Ciudadanos and Podemos - in order to find a solution to the country's eight-month political deadlock.

Acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, leader of the conservative People's Party, failed last week to win a parliamentary majority in a confidence vote to form a government, beginning a two-month period in which parties again can try to gather support for another bid.

"Let's begin a round of talks to see what solution we find among all of Rajoy's failures," Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez told a news conference. He reiterated his opposition to Rajoy, who his party voted against last week, but added he wanted to talk to the PP too.

Sanchez tried to form a government with the anti-austerity Podemos and the centrist Ciudadanos in March but failed due to deep divisions between the parties. If the two-month period ends without an agreement, new elections will be called for December.

