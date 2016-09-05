FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spain's King Felipe to hold off on further round of political talks
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 5, 2016 / 12:17 PM / a year ago

Spain's King Felipe to hold off on further round of political talks

Spain's King Felipe (L) talks with acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy before their meeting at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain, July 28, 2016.Angel Diaz/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's King Felipe, who acts as a formal broker between political parties, will not hold a fresh round of consultations with leaders for now after a failed attempt to form a new government, the speaker of parliament said on Monday.

Acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, the leader of Spain's centre-right People's Party (PP) lost two parliamentary confidence votes last week in his bid for a second term, opening up a two-month countdown to form an administration.

After that point another election - Spain's third in a year - would have to be called. All political parties fell short of a majority in a June election, forcing them to try and come to terms.

"The king has told me that there will not be for now a new round of talks with parties," Ana Pastor, the speaker of Spain's lower house of parliament, told a news conference.

Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Angus Berwick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.