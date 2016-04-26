FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's left-wing parties to explore last minute coalition deal
April 26, 2016 / 10:32 AM / a year ago

Spain's left-wing parties to explore last minute coalition deal

Ciudadanos Party leader Albert Rivera (L) and Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez walk next to each other during an event at Spanish parliament in Madrid, Spain, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialist party on Tuesday said it was ready to explore a last minute coalition deal with other leftist forces, a U-turn from its previous stance although chances to reach an agreement and avoid new elections in June remain slim.

King Felipe VI is holding on Tuesday a last round of talks with all parties in a bid to break a four-month political deadlock.

A formal deadline to form a government ends on May 2 but unless there is a deal in the next hours, it will be technically impossible to hold a confidence vote to elect a new Prime Minister in time.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White

