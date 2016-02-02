FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's king picks socialist chief to try to form government
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 2, 2016 / 7:23 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's king picks socialist chief to try to form government

Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez arrives to a news conference at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s King Felipe has nominated socialist chief Pedro Sanchez to lead talks with political parties to form a government and seek the confidence of parliament, the speaker of the lower house Patxi Lopez announced on Tuesday.

Speaking after a brief meeting with the king, Lopez said Sanchez would need at least three weeks, possibly a month, before a first parliamentary confidence vote can be organized.

Under Spain’s constitution, a two-month deadline for the formation of a government comes into effect once this first vote takes place. If that deadline expires a new national election is called.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.