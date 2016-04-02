FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to delay Spain visit until government is formed: foreign minister
#World News
April 2, 2016 / 9:50 AM / in a year

Obama to delay Spain visit until government is formed: foreign minister

A man walks his dogs as a policeman stands guard outside parliament in Madrid, Spain, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will not visit Spain until its parties manage to form a government and end over 100 days of political deadlock, delaying a trip that had been under consideration for July.

“What (Obama) told me is let’s see if we form a government, because he is keen to visit Spain,” Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo told reporters after meeting Obama at a dinner on Friday night for a nuclear security summit.

Margallo said Obama had been considering a trip in July, but given Spain could return to the polls the month before, the president would prefer to wait. George W. Bush, Obama’s predecessor, was the last U.S. president to visit Spain in 2001.

Reporting by Angus Berwick Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
