Spain's Podemos says left-wing coalition looks impossible

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of Spain’s anti-austerity party Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, on Tuesday said he had been willing to discuss a potential left-wing coalition but conditions set by the Socialists earlier in the day had made it impossible.

Iglesias did not say which of the conditions he was referring to and said he would be willing to discuss such an alliance if the Socialists changed their stance.

“I would be surprised if it happened,” Iglesias said, however, adding he had had no contacts with Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez over the last hours.