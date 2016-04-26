FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Podemos says left-wing coalition looks impossible
April 26, 2016 / 2:24 PM / a year ago

Spain's Podemos says left-wing coalition looks impossible

Podemos (We Can) party members Inigo Errejon, leader Pablo Iglesias, Carolina Bescansa, Ignacio Alvarez and Irene Montero pose as they arrive for a meeting of negotiation groups of Cuidadanos, Podemos and PSOE at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of Spain’s anti-austerity party Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, on Tuesday said he had been willing to discuss a potential left-wing coalition but conditions set by the Socialists earlier in the day had made it impossible.

Iglesias did not say which of the conditions he was referring to and said he would be willing to discuss such an alliance if the Socialists changed their stance.

“I would be surprised if it happened,” Iglesias said, however, adding he had had no contacts with Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez over the last hours.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White

