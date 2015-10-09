In Spain, newcomer Ciudadanos to win in key PP region: poll

MADRID (Reuters) - The Ciudadanos party would take most votes in the key region of Valencia in a general election, a poll suggested on Friday, underlining the threat the market-friendly newcomer poses to Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s People’s Party (PP).

Valencia was a bastion of PP rule for 20 years until the center-right party lost its majority in the region in local elections in May. The local government went to an administration formed by the opposition Socialists and other left-wing parties after the PP failed to form a coalition with Ciudadanos.

The populous region has been identified by the PP as strategically important in its campaign to win the Dec. 20 general election.

Ciudadanos (“Citizens”) would get 25.4 percent of the vote in the Mediterranean region, the Metroscopia poll published in El Pais newspaper showed, followed by the opposition Socialists and the PP taking third place.

Support for the PP stood at 21.6 percent in the upcoming general election, less than half the 53 percent of the vote they won in Valencia in 2011, according to the poll which surveyed more than 1,200 people earlier this week.

LAVISH SPENDING

Spain’s economy has moved from five years of recession or stagnation between 2008 and 2013 to expected expansion of 3.3 percent this year, outstripping many of its euro zone peers.

Ciudadanos, led by 35-year-old Albert Rivera, has risen quickly through opinion polls with its message of transparency and moderate free-market policies. Rivera was Spain’s best-rated politician in Friday’s poll.

The party did very well in Catalan elections on September 27, taking votes from the two mainstream parties to become the second political force in the region after the independence coalition party driving for secession from Spain.

Under the PP, the Valencian regional government spent billions hosting the America’s Cup sailing competition and the European Grand Prix motor race and building a huge aquarium, an opera house and a Hollywood-style movie studio.

But the lavish spending coupled with the aftermath of a burst real estate bubble and collapse of local banks put the region on the brink of being bailed out by the central government.

The region, home to five million people, struggles with high unemployment and debt. Standard and Poor’s credit agency rates its bonds as junk. The region is home to car making factories, the ceramics industry and citrus growers but much of its employment is dependent on seasonal tourist business.