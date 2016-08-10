Spain's conservatives to vote on pact with Ciudadanos August 17

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday his conservative party's leadership would next week vote on whether to agree to reforms demanded by liberals Ciudadanos ("Citizens") as a condition to form a government.

Rajoy told a news conference his People's Party (PP) executive committee would meet on Aug. 17 and vote on whether to back a six-point political reform package requested by Ciudadanos.

Ciudadanos has opened the door to supporting Rajoy as prime minister as a result, after more than seven months of stalemate caused by two inconclusive elections, though the PP would still need backing from the Socialists to form a stable government.

"The PP will do everything in its power to open up negotiations with Ciudadanos. We need a new government as soon as possible," said Rajoy. "These reforms (demanded by Cuidadanos) are significant, some affect the constitution, and we have to study what the consequence would be."