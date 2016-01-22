FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Rajoy declines to seek confidence of parliament
#World News
January 22, 2016 / 7:39 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Rajoy declines to seek confidence of parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy arrives for a meeting with King Felipe (not pictured) at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Ballesteros/Pool

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday declined the offer of King Felipe to be the first candidate for next prime minister to seek the confidence of the parliament, the palace said, forcing a new round of talks next week.

Rajoy, who has called for a ‘grand coalition’ of centre-right and centre-left forces, has failed to win any support from other parties since an inconclusive election on Dec. 20 and was almost certain to lose the first investiture vote.

Reporting by Julien Toyer

