Spain's Socialists say will vote against PP re-election

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of the Spanish Socialists Pedro Sanchez reiterated on Wednesday his party would not vote in favor of re-electing the acting conservative People's Party (PP), potentially extending a seven-month political deadlock.

"We will vote against (Mariano) Rajoy as a prime ministerial candidate," Sanchez said after a nearly hour-and-a-half meeting with the acting PM.

Sanchez ruled out that Spain would see a "grand coalition" of the right and the left, as has happened in other European countries, though said he would do anything to avoid forcing Spain into a third election.