MADRID Spain's Socialists cleared the way on Sunday for the conservative People's Party (PP) to be sworn in to government, ending a 10-month political deadlock that has paralyzed institutions and threatened to derail an economic recovery.

Senior members of the center-left party voted 139 in favor, versus 96 against, of abstaining in a new confidence vote due this coming week which would grant conservative acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy a second term in office.

