February 2, 2016 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Socialists say ready to lead talks to form government

Spain's King Felipe (L) greets Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez before their meeting at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Chema Moya/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of Spain’s Socialists Pedro Sanchez said he would accept to lead talks between political parties to form a government if King Felipe nominates him after wrapping up a second round of consultations on Tuesday.

Speaking at a new conference after a meeting with the king, Sanchez said: “I want to announce that the socialist party and myself have told the king that we are ready... to take a step forward and try to form a government to end the stalemate of the Spanish democracy and its institutions.”

Sanchez also said he would open talks with all parties if appointed by the king although he would not actively seek the backing of forces that favor an independence of Catalonia from Spain.

King Felipe is now due to meet acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of the center-right People’s Party - who last month declined to seek the confidence of the parliament because he lacked the support to win it - at 1600 GMT.

Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez and Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
