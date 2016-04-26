Leader of Spain's Socialists says new elections unavoidable

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of Spain’s Socialist party Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday said a new general election in Spain was unavoidable as he lacked the support to seek a new confidence vote in parliament to become Prime Minister.
Acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had previously said he also lacked support to seek a parliamentary majority, thus leaving Spain’s King Felipe with no other solution than dissolving the lower house and calling a new general election.
