Leader of Spain's Socialists says new elections unavoidable
April 26, 2016 / 4:57 PM / a year ago

Leader of Spain's Socialists says new elections unavoidable

Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez (L) greets Andalusia's regional government president Susana Diaz and her son, Jose Maria, during his visit to the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of Spain’s Socialist party Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday said a new general election in Spain was unavoidable as he lacked the support to seek a new confidence vote in parliament to become Prime Minister.

Acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had previously said he also lacked support to seek a parliamentary majority, thus leaving Spain’s King Felipe with no other solution than dissolving the lower house and calling a new general election.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
