a year ago
Spain's Socialists stick to their opposition to conservative government
#World News
July 28, 2016 / 12:42 PM / a year ago

Spain's Socialists stick to their opposition to conservative government

Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez arrives for the first session of parliament following a general election in Madrid, Spain, July 19, 2016.Andrea Comas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of Spain's Socialists Pedro Sanchez on Thursday said his party was still opposed to a conservative government of caretaker Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and would vote against him if he sought the confidence of parliament.

"We want to change Rajoy's government and this is why we will vote 'no' in a confidence vote," Sanchez told journalists.

Without a backing or at least an abstention of the Socialists, Rajoy would find it almost impossible to secure a majority for a second term in office.

Reporting by Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano, Editing by Sarah White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
