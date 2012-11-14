FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish police clash with protesters in Madrid
#World News
November 14, 2012 / 10:20 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish police clash with protesters in Madrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Picketers from workers' and trade unions shout slogans at Atocha rail station during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in Madrid, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish anti-riot police and protesters clashed on Wednesday in central Madrid during a general strike. Two protesters were arrested and police hit others with night-sticks, witnesses said.

Millions of workers across southern Europe were on strike to protest against government spending cuts. Earlier, police arrested 42 people around Spain as scuffles broke out at picket lines.

The biggest strikes are in Spain and Portugal, where transport and factories were widely affected.

Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Will Waterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
