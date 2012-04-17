FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Rajoy slams Argentina over YPF
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 17, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

Spain's Rajoy slams Argentina over YPF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (C) smiles as he arrives at a hotel in Mexico City April 17, 2012. Rajoy said on Tuesday he felt "profound unease" at Argentina's decision to seize control of leading energy company YPF, a unit of Spanish oil major Repsol, "I must express my profound unease. It's a negative decision for everyone," Rajoy said at the World Economic Forum in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, noting that the Spanish firm was being expropriated "without any justification." REUTERS/Henry Romero

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy blasted Argentina’s decision to seize control of energy company YPF, a unit of Spanish oil major Repsol, saying the action would damage ties between the two countries.

“I must express my profound unease. It’s a negative decision for everyone,” Rajoy said on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, adding that the Spanish-controlled company was being expropriated “without any justification.”

“This breaks the good understanding that has always characterized relations between our two countries and also damages Spain and Argentina,” Rajoy said.

Madrid called in the Argentine ambassador in a rapidly escalating row over the nationalization order by Argentina’s populist and increasingly assertive president, Cristina Fernandez. The move delighted many of her compatriots but alarmed some foreign governments and investors.

YPF has been under intense pressure from Fernandez’s center-left government to boost production, and its share price has plunged due to months of speculation about a state takeover.

Until recently, YPF had a harmonious relationship with Fernandez. However, a surging fuel import bill has pushed a widening energy shortfall to the top of her agenda at a time of worsening state finances in Latin America’s No. 3 economy.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; editing by M.D. Golan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.