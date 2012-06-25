FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain will take new growth measures soon: Rajoy
June 25, 2012 / 11:13 AM / in 5 years

Spain will take new growth measures soon: Rajoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy speaks during a news conference at Villa Madama in Rome, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government will soon take new measures aimed at stimulating economic growth and creating jobs, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday in a speech to business leaders.

“Soon there will be new economic measures with no objective other than (economic) growth and creating employment,” Rajoy said. He gave no details, but also said Spain was fully committed to cutting its public deficit.

He also said that European leaders, at a summit later this week, should set out a precise calendar for achieving further economic and fiscal integration in the euro zone.

Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Fiona Ortiz

