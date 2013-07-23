FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Rajoy to address corruption case in parliament on August 1
July 23, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Rajoy to address corruption case in parliament on August 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy looks on during a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart Victor Ponta (unseen) after their meeting at Moncloa Palace in Madrid July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will appear before parliament on August 1 to face questions over a growing corruption scandal in his ruling People’s Party, parliament sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Rajoy, relenting to pressure from the opposition, which had threatened a no-confidence vote if he refused to address the lower house, had announced the appearance on Monday but left the date unspecified.

Rajoy has denied any wrongdoing in the scandal, which involves allegations of illegal donations by construction magnates that were supposedly distributed as cash payments to him and other party leaders.

The appearance is scheduled to start at 0700 GMT (3:00 a.m. EDT), the sources said.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Alison Williams

