FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six killed in Spain when rally car spins out of control
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 5, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Six killed in Spain when rally car spins out of control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Six people were killed and several others injured when a rally car spun out of control at the Coruna rally in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia on Saturday, the Civil Guard said.

The driver lost control and skidded off the track killing four women, one of whom was pregnant, and two men.

About a dozen people were hurt.

“One of the drivers took the track at a much higher speed than he should have and he veered off a curve, slamming into around 20 people,” a Civil Guard spokesman said.

Television footage showed a rally car careering off a woodland track into a throng of onlookers in a cloud of dust.

Local media reported that the driver and co-driver were unharmed. The spokesman was unable to confirm that information.

“The Coruna Rally is in mourning. My deepest condolences to the bereaved and wishes for a complete recovery of those injured,” Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who is from Galicia, said on his official Twitter feed.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary and Jesus Aguado; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.