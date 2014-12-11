FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain passes anti-protest bill, to considerable protest
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 11, 2014 / 7:48 PM / 3 years ago

Spain passes anti-protest bill, to considerable protest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The screen of a congressman shows the result of the vote on the new security law at Spain's Parliament in Madrid December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - The conservative-led Spanish parliament passed an anti-protest bill on Thursday against heavy opposition from politicians and activist groups, who say the law violates the right to protest, limits freedom of expression and gives more power to police.

The measure essentially limits demonstrations to authorized gatherings and imposes heavy fines on unauthorized protesters. Although it was watered down from a draft introduced last year, opponents say it still disregards democracy in a country that only emerged from right-wing dictatorship in the late 1970s.

Spain has seen a rising tide of street demonstrations and strikes against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s unpopular austerity program, including cuts to public health and education, but the protests have been mostly peaceful.

The new bill also includes tougher anti-immigration measures that will allow border police to deny entry to migrants from Africa trying to enter Spain by crossing fences at the enclaves Melilla and Ceuta.

Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Additional reporting by Inmaculada Sanz and Edgar Aribau; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.