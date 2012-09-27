No need for Spain regional credit line extension: government

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury Minster Cristobal Montoro said on Thursday that he did not see any need to extend the 18 billion euro ($23.15 billion) fund set up to help financing needs among the countries’ 17 autonomous regions.

On Thursday Castilla-La Mancha became the fifth region to say it would need rescue funds. Total demand for funds stands at around 15 billion euros after the region’s petition for aid.