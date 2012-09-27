No need for Spain regional credit line extension: government

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury Minster Cristobal Montoro said on Thursday that he did not see any need to extend the 18 billion euro ($23.15 billion) fund set up to help financing needs among the countries’ 17 autonomous regions.
On Thursday Castilla-La Mancha became the fifth region to say it would need rescue funds. Total demand for funds stands at around 15 billion euros after the region’s petition for aid.
Reporting by Julien Toyer and Fiona Ortiz; Writing by Nigel Davies; Editing by Paul Day