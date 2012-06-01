Spain's regions on track to meet 2012 deficit targets

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s government on Friday said the autonomous regions had managed to balance their budgets in the first three months of the year, which put them on track to meet their deficit target of 1.5 percent of GDP in 2012.

“In terms of aggregate result, the result is zero,” Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said at a press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting, adding the figure was in line with the government’s forecasts.

Spain’s 17 autonomous communities registered a deficit of 3.3 percent of GDP in 2011 and were the main element explaining why Spain overshot its EU-agreed deficit targets by about 3 percentage points last year.

Montoro also said he hoped to present next Friday a new mechanism to ease the funding problems of the heavily indebted regions and boost their liquidity positions.