Spain to relax regional deficit goals if given EU leeway

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will relax the deficit targets of its autonomous regions if the European Union softens the country’s own deficit-cutting criteria later this year, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Thursday.

Montoro, who met the finance chiefs of Spain’s 17 autonomous communities in Madrid on Thursday, said it was too soon to say how much flexibility would be offered to them.

European Union sources said that in May Spain was likely to be given at least an extra year, until 2015, to cut its deficit to below the European Union ceiling of 3 percent of GDP.

Spain reported a public deficit of 6.7 percent of GDP in 2012 - excluding the cost of recapitalizing the banks - a reading that was higher than its European Union-agreed target of 6.3 percent of GDP for 2012 and which makes almost unattainable the 4.5 percent goal for 2014.

“If Spain’s deficit path changes...if this materializes, then the intention of the government is to share with the autonomous communities the new path,” he said.

Overspending by regions was a major factor in Spain missing its 2011 deficit target by a wide margin, a move which last year put the country at the center of the euro zone debt crisis.

Since then, the regions have remained in focus as most of them are still shut out of financial markets and need to tap central government funding and liquidity to meet their debt obligations and pay their bills.

This supports come in return for tough spending cuts and structural reforms being made by the regions.

Montoro said the government would only give extra leeway to the autonomous communities on their deficit if these measures are implemented.