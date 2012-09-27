Spain still considering rescue package conditions: Economy Minister

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday the country was still analyzing the conditions of a potential European Central Bank bond buying program.
De Guindos also said Spain’s measures and reform work was fully coordinated with the European Union framework and its recommendations on budget control.
He also said deficit target would be easy to meet this year thanks to solid revenue performance.
