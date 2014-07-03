FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accountant confesses in Spanish royal corruption scandal: court
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 3, 2014 / 3:37 PM / 3 years ago

Accountant confesses in Spanish royal corruption scandal: court

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The accountant of the King of Spain’s brother-in-law has made a detailed written confession laying out how Inaki Urdangarin allegedly embezzled millions of euros through his non-profit organization Noos Foundation, a Spanish court said on Thursday.

The confession is the latest development in an embarrassing and drawn-out corruption investigation which threatens to hold back the royal family’s attempts to rebuild its reputation following last month’s coronation of King Felipe VI.

Urdangarin, 46, a former Olympic handball player, is accused of using his connections to win public contracts putting on events through his Noos Foundation and embezzling millions of euros in public funds through the organization.

The state prosecutor handed over to Palma Examining Magistrate Jose Castro a written account from Urdangarin’s accountant, Marco Antonio Tejeiro, detailing criminal acts he had allegedly committed, the Supreme Court of the Balearic Islands said.

The court did not give details of these accounts, but Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported the accountant had confessed the Noos Foundation had never acted as a charity and Urgandarin and his partner funneled funds into offshore accounts in order to pay less taxes.

Urdangarin and the newly-crowned king’s sister, Cristina de Borbon, have both denied wrongdoing. De Borbon has been charged with tax fraud and money laundering.

Last month, King Juan Carlos abdicated in favor of his son Felipe, bringing to an end a near-four-decade reign which had become tainted by scandal and accusations that the monarch was out of touch with recession-bound Spaniards.

Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.