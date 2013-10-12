FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prince Felipe calls for Spanish unity at national day parade
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
October 12, 2013 / 2:42 PM / 4 years ago

Prince Felipe calls for Spanish unity at national day parade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Spain's Crown Prince Felipe (L) and Spain's Princess Letizia attend a military parade marking Spain's National Day in Madrid October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Crown Prince Felipe took his ailing father’s place at a national day parade in Madrid on Saturday and called for Spanish unity, as thousands marched against Catalan independence in Barcelona.

King Juan Carlos, 75, is recovering from hip surgery, his fifth operation in two years, and missed the annual parade for the first time as expectations grew that his son may soon take over the troubled throne.

The parade, which has cut back on flyovers, sky divers and armored vehicles in recent years as part of a wave of austerity in the midst of a deep economic slump, lasted around an hour and passed through the center of the Spanish capital.

“This is a day to celebrate that which unites us, remember our history, value all that we’ve achieved together and reaffirm our commitment to the future,” Crown Prince Felipe, 45, said during the traditional toast following the march.

Meanwhile, in Catalonia, where calls for independence have been growing as the economic crisis has forced deep spending cuts and fueled discontent with Madrid, thousands joined the national day parade waving Spanish and Catalan flags.

On September 11, Catalonia’s own national day, hundreds of thousands of Catalans held hands in a 400-km (250-mile) human chain across their region to press the Spanish government to let them vote on breaking away and forming an independent country.

Prince Felipe faces an uphill battle to win back Spaniards, who have soured on royals and political leaders during an economic crisis aggravated by corruption scandals and a widening gap between rich and poor.

A poll by Sigma Dos last year showed that close to 60 percent of Spaniards aged 18-29 no longer want a monarchy and other polls earlier this year showed that half of all Spaniards were in favor of the king stepping down.

Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.