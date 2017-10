A woman uses her mobile phone outside the main branch of Spain's Santander bank in Madrid October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander (SAN.MC) wants to float its U.S. consumer finance business in the second or third quarter but still has not timetable for the planned listing of its UK bank, Chief Executive Officer Alfredo Saenz said.

The bank has ruled out a capital hike, Saenz also said, speaking to analysts after publishing full-year results.