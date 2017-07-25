Spanish policeman attacked on Morocco border, man arrested

MADRID (Reuters) - A man was detained on Tuesday after attacking a policeman on the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla with a large knife, a source from the local government said.

The man, believed to be Moroccan, approached the border at Beni Enzar at 7:35 a.m. and shouted "Allahu akbar" (God is Greatest) before the attack in which the policeman was cut on the hand.

The man was immediately arrested, the source said.