FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Spanish policeman attacked on Morocco border, man arrested
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Prospect of Trump tariff casts pall over U.S. solar industry
Energy and Environment
Prospect of Trump tariff casts pall over U.S. solar industry
Chinese jets intercept U.S. surveillance plane
China
Chinese jets intercept U.S. surveillance plane
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Future of Money
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 8:58 AM / an hour ago

Spanish policeman attacked on Morocco border, man arrested

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - A man was detained on Tuesday after attacking a policeman on the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla with a large knife, a source from the local government said.

The man, believed to be Moroccan, approached the border at Beni Enzar at 7:35 a.m. and shouted "Allahu akbar" (God is Greatest) before the attack in which the policeman was cut on the hand.

The man was immediately arrested, the source said.

Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.