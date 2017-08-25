FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 2 months ago

New video emerges of deadly Barcelona van attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police officers stand at a road block at the beginning of fiestas in Bilbao, Spain August 19, 2017, after a van ran down pedestrians in Barcelona's Las Ramblas on Thursday. REUTERS/Vincent West

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Security footage released on Friday showed pedestrians narrowly avoiding a white van as it raced down Las Ramblas boulevard at high speed in a deadly militant attack in Barcelona on Aug. 17.

The video showed passersby running to avoid the speeding vehicle and taking shelter in a storefront.

Thirteen people died and more than 100 others were injured in Spain’s deadliest attack in more than a decade. Two others were killed during the driver’s getaway and in a separate attack in the town of Cambrils.

Reporting by Sam Edwards; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

