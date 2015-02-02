FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to pass measures to tackle homegrown Islamist militants
February 2, 2015 / 7:34 PM / 3 years ago

Spain to pass measures to tackle homegrown Islamist militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy speaks after signing an agreement with Pedro Sanchez, leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' party, which Rajoy said will introduce new measures intended to beef up Spain's security following the recent attacks in Paris, in Madrid, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

(Reuters) - The Spanish government and the main opposition party have agreed to pass new measures to combat individuals traveling to fight in radical Islamist groups or acting in “lone wolf” attacks on home soil, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday.

The agreement follows last month’s attacks by Islamist militants in Paris, which prompted European governments to look at expanding the powers of their security agencies.

New anti-terrorism laws will cover such areas as postings on social media, financing of criminal activity, and travel to war zones, Rajoy said after a signing a deal with Socialist opposition leader Pedro Sanchez.

Judicial and police resources will also be reinforced to tackle all types of terrorism including individuals who act alone.

Reporting By Sarah Morris, Elena Gyldenkerne and Emma Pinedo, Editing by Angus MacSwan

