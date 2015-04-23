Fuel slick washes up on Canary Islands after ship sinks

MADRID (Reuters) - Around 120 kilos of shipping fuel has been scraped up off the Spanish Gran Canaria tourist beaches Veneguera, Tasarte and Taurito, the government said on Thursday, after a Russian fuel-laden ship sank off the coast last week.

The situation on the beaches would worsen over the next few days, the environmentalist group Greenpeace warned in a separate statement.

The Russian vessel Oleg Naydenov, carrying 1,409 tonnes of fuel oil, sank late on Tuesday 15 nautical miles south of Gran Canaria, and is currently leaking 5 - 10 liters of fuel into the sea per hour, according to the Spanish government.

The Public Works Ministry has sent a robot submarine down to the wreckage, some 2.4 kilometers deep, to see if the three known leaks in the hull of the ship can be sealed, the government said.