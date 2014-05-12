Spanish county council chief dies after being shot in Leon

MADRID (Reuters) - Isabel Carrasco, the conservative People’s Party president of the county council of Leon in northern Spain, was shot dead on Monday while walking through Leon city, Spanish police said.

They said they had arrested a woman and her daughter in connection with the shooting of Carrasco, 58, the elected chief administrator of the northern province whose centre-right party heads the national government in Madrid.

“We’re still investigating possible motives but have ruled out terrorism,” a police source said. Spain’s Interior Ministry was looking into personal revenge as the most likely motive for the attack, Spanish media reported.

Spain’s People’s Party, which is in the midst of the European Union parliamentary election campaign, suspended all events for Monday and Tuesday following the shooting.