Two injured in shooting in Spanish city of Zaragoza

MADRID (Reuters) - Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in the northeastern Spanish city of Zaragoza on Friday morning in what appeared to be a family conflict, according to local media.

A bartender told Reuters he heard shots outside the bar and then saw a man with a gun in his hand lying on the ground.

"We heard seven or eight shots and then I heard a car drive away fast," he said.

The website of Zaragoza-based newspaper Heraldo quoted police as saying a man had tried to shoot his wife and daughter, who were in a car, and then tried to kill himself. It said two people were seriously injured in the incident.