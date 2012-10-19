FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain extends short-selling ban to protect bank stocks
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 19, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

Spain extends short-selling ban to protect bank stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s stock market extended a ban on short-selling Spanish securities for a week and said it would seek European approval for a further three-month ban in order to discourage investors from trying to profit from an economic crisis.

Short-selling involves investors borrowing shares to sell on the market and later buying them back at a lower price to make a profit.

Spanish banking stocks have been heavily shorted as investors bet that stock prices would fall further during the country’s worst recession in half a century.

The extension of the ban will be welcomed by Spanish banks, particularly Popular POP.MC which is expected to launch its 2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) capital increase in coming days or weeks. The expectation of falling prices could put off potential investors.

The restructuring of the banking sector, which is waiting the first funds from a 100 billion euro credit line agreed with Europe in June, has created uncertainty which could affect the stability of the financial system, the regulator said.

On July 23, the Spanish stock market regulator banned short-selling on all securities for three months. Italy also banned short-selling on banking and insurance stocks on July 27 and lifted its ban on September 14.

The Spanish ban will initially be extended from October 24 until market close on October 31, and affects all transactions in shares, including derivatives.

The ban does not apply to transactions by entities that perform market-making functions.

The Spanish stock market regulator said in a statement it had applied to the European markets watchdog to extend the ban for a further three months, effective from November 1.

‘Naked’ short-selling, where traders do not even borrow the stocks before selling them, is not allowed under Spanish or Italian rules.

($1 = 0.7674 euros)

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.