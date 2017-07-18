FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 9:04 AM / in an hour

Spanish soccer federation's Villar arrested in graft investigation

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Spain's football federation (RFEF) president Angel Maria Villar walks out through a door before the World Cup 2018 Qualifying match between Spain and Liechtenstein at the Reino de Leon stadium in Leon, Spain, September 5, 2016.Eloy Alonso/File photo

MADRID (Reuters) - The head of Spain's soccer federation (RFEF) Angel Maria Villar was arrested on Tuesday after a raid on several offices in Madrid linked to the group as part of an anti-corruption investigation, police said.

Villar's son, named by Spanish media as Gorka, as well as several other soccer executives were arrested on allegations of collusion, fraud and embezzlement, the police said in a statement.

Spain's High Court also confirmed that one of its investigating magistrates and anti-corruption prosecutors were leading the probe.

The RFEF could not be reached for comment. Villar, a member of FIFA's executive committee, has been at the head of the RFEF for nearly 30 years.

Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz and Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day

