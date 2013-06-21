Spain detains eight accused of sending fighters to Al Qaeda in Syria

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain arrested eight people in its North African enclave of Ceuta early on Friday accused of recruiting fighters for an arm of Al Qaeda in Syria, the interior ministry said in a news release.

The operation was carried out by police intelligence services and the Spanish Civil Guard.

“The dismantled Spanish-Moroccan network was, according to police investigations, responsible for sending jihadists to groups affiliated with Al Qaeda in Syria,” the ministry said,

Dozens of people, including minors, had been sent from the enclave and other parts of Morocco by the network, the ministry said.