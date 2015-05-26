FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle hires Goldman for possible Telecable stake sale: sources
May 26, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Carlyle hires Goldman for possible Telecable stake sale: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle (CG.O) has hired Goldman Sachs to advise it on the possible sale of its controlling stake in Spanish telecoms operator Telecable, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

U.S.-based Carlyle has 85 percent of Telecable, a firm which operates in Asturias, northern Spain. Several small telecoms firms offer services in the area, which analysts and bankers say are ripe for consolidation after a round of mergers among bigger operators in the country.

Carlyle and Goldman declined to comment.

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Carlos Ruano

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
