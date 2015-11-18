Telefonica says may halt Spanish fiber optic investment

The logo of Spain's Telefonica is seen on its headquarters outside Madrid, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Wednesday it was considering halting investments in its Spanish fiber optic operations after the country’s antitrust watchdog recommended it should share the network in some areas.

The watchdog, known as the CNMC, said in a statement earlier on Wednesday in towns and cities where fewer than three companies were offering the super fast internet, the main operator should share access to its network with rivals.

It identified 34 towns and cities where this was not the case.

Telefonica said it was reviewing plans to roll out the fiber optic network as it studied the watchdog’s proposal.