Three kings parade Madrid streets before Epiphany

MADRID - Melchior, Balthazar and Caspar paraded through Madrid’s streets with gifts and sweets to mark the Epiphany, the day when the biblical three kings are said to have visited the infant Christ with gold, frankincense and myrrh.

Colorful parades took place in Spanish villages, towns and cities on Tuesday, the eve of the Epiphany. Three King’s Day on Jan. 6 is a big day for many in Spain and children often wait until then to open their presents.

In the Spanish capital, thousands of people lined the city’s main boulevard to see the floats.