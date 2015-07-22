Spanish turnaround gets boost from record tourist arrivals

A local guide (C) applauds at the center of an arena next to Asian tourists, to let them hear the acoustic of the bullring in Ronda, southern Spain, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain hosted record numbers of tourists in the first half of 2015, feeding an economic rebound as sun-seekers from Europe and the United States headed for its shores.

Spain got 29.2 million foreign visitors in the six months to June, up 4.1 percent from the same period a year ago, according to Frontur, an industry ministry body.

Security fears in the Middle East and countries such as Tunisia, where a gunman killed dozens of tourists at a beach hotel in late June, have pushed many tourists to seek out resorts elsewhere, including Spain.

Greece, another popular holiday spot in Europe, also suffered a rocky start to its summer season as worries over its debt crisis knocked last-minute bookings in early July.

A weaker euro has also helped attracted more U.S arrivals, although Britons remained the top visitors to the country.

Tourist arrivals, attracted to Spain’s Mediterranean coastline, have jumped in recent years and helped it emerge from a prolonged economic crisis that wiped out millions of jobs.

A stubbornly high unemployment rate, hovering at close to 24 percent for the past year, is expected by analysts to have dropped by as much as two percentage points in recent months, helped in part by seasonal hiring. A second-quarter jobless survey is due out on Thursday.

Tourist company lobby group Exceltur estimates that the industry had created 5 percent more jobs in the April-June period of this year compared with 2014, in part thanks to rising domestic tourism too.

It has warned, however, that the average spending per head of foreign tourists was dropping.

“The challenge is to try and think not only in terms of the influx of tourist numbers, but also in how to maximise the social and economic impact every tourist has,” said Jose Luis Zoreda, executive vice-president at Exceltur. Spain risked relying too heavily on its lure as a low-cost beach destination, he said.

The tourism boom in Spain has sparked soul-searching in many cities and town over the model they have developed, especially after disruptions in coastal cities such as Barcelona, where residents have protested against rowdy tourists.