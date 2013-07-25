Timeline: New tragedy on Spanish railways

(Reuters) - A train derailed outside the ancient northwestern Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela on Wednesday evening, killing at least 78 people and injuring around 178 in one of Europe’s worst rail disasters.

Following is a timeline of some other major accidents on the country’s railway lines:

January 3, 1944 - Three trains collide inside a tunnel near the village of Torre del Bierzo in the region of Castile and Leon. While the official death toll was 78, recent studies put the number killed at over 500.

August 9, 1970 - A passenger train travelling from Plencia in the Basque Country collides with a second train, killing 33 people and injuring 200.

July 21, 1972 - A Madrid express train, passing through Seville on its way to the Costa del Sol, collides with a stationary local train carriage at El Cuervo, killing 86 and leaving 112 injured.

March 1, 1977 - At least 22 people are killed and 87 injured after a head on collision between two passenger trains outside Barcelona after the train jumped a red light.

December 15, 1978 - Thirteen people are killed and 14 injured after the last two wagons of a train travelling north from Cadiz, Andalusia, to Madrid derailed at Manzanares.

July 15, 1980 - A collision between a passenger train travelling from Barcelona, in Catalonia, to the capital, Madrid, and a stationary freight train in the station of Torralba del Moral, kills 17 and injures 22.

September 24, 1980 - A passenger train travelling from the Eastern port of Valencia towards Madrid hits a bus on a level crossing near the town of Chirivella, killing 27 people. The train passengers were unhurt.

November 9, 1981 - Eleven people are killed and 35 injured after a passenger train hit a truck parked at a level crossing near the city of Huesca in the region of Aragon.

March 25, 1988 - Outside the town of Juneda, near the Catalan town of Lerida, 10 young children and four teachers are killed and 15 hurt when a train went through a stop signal and hit a school bus.

August 2, 1993 - Twelve people are killed in a tunnel when a passenger train and a goods train collide near Vega de Anzo in the northern province of Asturias.

March 31, 1997 - Eighteen people are killed and 94 injured after a train travelling from Barcelona to Irun on Spain’s border with France derailed near Pamplona in the province of Navarre.

June 4, 2003 - At least 22 people are killed when a passenger train travelling to Cartagena from Madrid crashes into the path of an oncoming goods train at Chinchilla.

July 3, 2006 - At least 43 people are killed and more than ten injured after a underground train in the eastern port of Valencia derails.

June 23, 2010 - Twelve people are killed and at least 13 others injured when they are struck by a high speed train travelling between Alicante and Barcelona while crossing the tracks at Castelldefels Playa station.