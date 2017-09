A flash is seen as a train derails in this still image from the video of a security camera near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian train and plane maker Bombardier Inc said on Thursday the train involved in the Spanish rail crash that killed at least 78 people was built by its consortium with Spanish intercity passenger train maker Talgo.

A spokeswoman for Spanish state train company Renfe described the train as an Alvia Series 730, used on the Madrid to Coruna route.