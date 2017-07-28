FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commuter train crash in Barcelona station injures 48
#World News
July 28, 2017 / 6:53 AM / an hour ago

Commuter train crash in Barcelona station injures 48

1 Min Read

A commuter train is seen crashed into a railway buffer in Barcelona's Francia station, Spain July 28, 2017 in this still image from a video obtained from social media. Courtesy of Felix Rios /via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - A commuter train crashed into a railway buffer in Barcelona's Francia station, injuring 48 people, five of those seriously, emergency services said on Friday. There were no deaths reported.

At least 18 of the injured need hospital attention, emergency services said. The driver was among the injured, they said.

The train was coming from Sant Vicenc de Calders village in the province of Tarragona on the R2 line of the Rodalies commuter rail service, emergency services said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Reporting by Sonya Dowsett Editing by Louise Ireland and Sarah White

