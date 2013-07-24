Spanish government believes train derailment was accident: spokeswoman

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government’s main working hypothesis concerning the derailment of a train in the northern region of Galicia is that it was an accident, a government spokeswoman told Reuters.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was due to visit the site of the derailment, on the outskirts of the city of Santiago de Compostela on Thursday morning, the Spanish government spokeswoman also said.

“Rajoy is in an emergency meeting with the deputy prime minister, the interior minister and the public works minister,” she said. “He will visit the site tomorrow morning.”