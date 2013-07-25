People of several nationalities injured in Spanish train crash: health official

An overhead view of the wreckage of a train crash is seen near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, in this still image from video, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Aeromedia.es

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA (Reuters) - People from several nationalities were among those injured in the derailment of a train in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia on the eve of a major religious festival, the regional government health chief said on Thursday.

In total, 178 people were taken to hospital after the crash. Of those, 95 are still being treated, with 36, including 4 children, in a serious condition, she said, adding that all the injured had now been identified.

At least 78 people were killed in the derailment.